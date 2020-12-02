Advertisement

Some New Hampshire Democrats skip opening of UNH session

UNH - File photo
UNH - File photo(Jim Cole | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DURHAM, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire lawmakers were bundled up and spread out for an outdoor session Wednesday, but some House Democrats skipped the session due to concerns about the coronavirus.

The 400-member House and 24-member Senate are meeting at the University of New Hampshire to get sworn in and choose leaders. Some lawmakers are staying home, however, after Republican leaders revealed Tuesday that a number of GOP House members have tested positive for the virus after attending a caucus meeting Nov. 20.

Republicans won control of both the House and Senate in the November elections. 

