State says property taxes could increase for public education

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Property taxes could be going up in Vermont based on new estimates from the state.

On average, property taxpayers may pay 9% more than what they paid last year for public education.

The education fund got hit hard by the pandemic and a major increase in teachers retiring.

State leaders say they’re trying to find ways to avoid passing those expenses to taxpayers.

A similar estimate was made last year but districts and the state were able to work it out where homeowners didn’t have to pay more.

