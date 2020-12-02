Swanton couple arrested in death of infant son

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Four months after the death of a baby boy from Swanton, Vermont State Police have arrested his parents in connection with his death.

Investigators say 1-month-old Leo Cushing’s mother killed him while the baby’s father was in the shower.

While they’re releasing few details, investigators say Stephanie Gero, 28, hurt the baby, and he later died from a brain hemorrhage. That was on Aug. 1.

She is charged with aggravated domestic assault and cruelty to a child with death resulting.

The baby’s father, Matthew Cushing, 36, is charged with cruelty to a child with death resulting.

He’s accused of leaving Gero alone with the boy when he knew she wasn’t allowed to be with the child unsupervised. Police didn’t say why that was the case.

Gero and Cushing were arrested on Wednesday. They are due in court Thursday.

Stephanie Gero (Vt. State Police)

Matthew Cushing (Vt. State Police)

