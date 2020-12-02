Unusually warm weather keeps ski resorts closed

WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - Sugarbush Resort says this isn’t the weather they want to share to kick off December.

Crews say they usually have several feet of snow by this point, but the warm weather meant they couldn’t make much snow in November.

Instead of being able to open on Thursday when they wanted to, Sugarbush is now looking to open next Thursday.

They say they’re hoping for colder temperatures on the way and better conditions.

This is not the picture that we hoped or expected we’d be sharing on December 1st. In most seasons, we’ve seen feet of... Posted by Sugarbush Resort on Tuesday, December 1, 2020

