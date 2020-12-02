Advertisement

Unusually warm weather keeps ski resorts closed

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - Sugarbush Resort says this isn’t the weather they want to share to kick off December.

Crews say they usually have several feet of snow by this point, but the warm weather meant they couldn’t make much snow in November.

Instead of being able to open on Thursday when they wanted to, Sugarbush is now looking to open next Thursday.

They say they’re hoping for colder temperatures on the way and better conditions.

This is not the picture that we hoped or expected we’d be sharing on December 1st. In most seasons, we’ve seen feet of...

Posted by Sugarbush Resort on Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott and AHS Secretary Mike Smith at Tuesday's briefing.
3 more Vermonters die of COVID; Barre tests don’t make it to lab
One person is dead following a car crash in Milton Monday night.
Police investigate fatal Milton crash
Jaquin Flintroy
Manhunt underway for suspect in Newport shooting
Scott Brochu/File
Federal child porn charges dropped against former Vt. Air National Guard official
Body found buried on New Hampshire property

Latest News

pastor disputes covid case
In enforcing pandemic precautions, Vermont treads lightly in houses of worship
Vt. software developer helps you find the twistiest roads
x
Smoking materials blamed for Winooski fire
File photo
NH high court rejects appeal of woman in Great Danes abuse case
GRDHD reported an additional 119 coronavirus infections Thursday.
2 more Vermonters die of COVID; state now reporting probable cases