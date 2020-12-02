UVM aims to slash liberal arts programs amid $8.6 million budget deficit

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Facing a growing budget deficit exacerbated by the pandemic, The University of Vermont Wednesday presented a plan to eliminate more than two dozen majors, minors, and master’s programs from its College of Arts and Sciences.

“I feel that our ability to deliver a quality liberal arts education is being threatened,” said Julie Roberts, president of United Academics, the union representing UVM faculty.

To address UVM’s $8.6 million budget deficit, the College of Arts and Sciences proposed cutting 12 of the college’s majors, 11 minors, and four master’s degree programs. According to the document sent to faculty, programs on the chopping block include geology, religion, and some foreign language majors.

“This is really hard,” said William Falls, the dean of the college. He says the programs have seen declining student enrollment with each graduating on average fewer than five students per year. There are around 120 students enrolled in the programs now. They will be able to finish their degree before the programs are phased out.

Some staff could be reassigned to other departments, but there’s no guarantee. “There is a possibility some staff and faculty will lose their jobs,” Falls said.

Roberts says they found out about the potential cuts Wednesday and were not involved in the decision-making process. “The amount of unilateral decision making by this administration is unprecedented,” she said.

The plan has to be reviewed by the faculty senate before it’s approved.

