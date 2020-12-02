Advertisement

Vermont to test Amber, Blue alerts

(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Public Safety will be testing the state’s Amber Alert and Blue Alert systems this week.

Messages will be sent to thousands of subscribers and information about the exercise will be on the Vermont Agency of Transportation boards.

Vermont State Police say the Amber Alert is intended only for the most serious, time-critical child abduction cases.

The Blue Alert is used when a law enforcement officer has been seriously injured, killed or is missing in the line of duty.

The Amber Alert exercise takes place on Thursday and the Blue Alert system will be tested on Friday. 

