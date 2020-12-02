Vt. couple offer random tips of kindness to restaurant workers

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A viral TikTok video of a Wendy’s employee receiving a $1,000 tip inspired a woman to spread that type of community kindness to Vermont. Scott Fleishman shows us how a popular Facebook page during the pandemic is leading to extra cash in the hands of people who need it.

When the shutdown first occurred in Vermont last spring, Myste and Gary Greeno -- along with a family friend -- started the To Go Tour on Facebook. They post information about local restaurants, including menus and business hours, hoping to drum up business for a struggling industry. In return, members post photos of their food orders while others ask for recommendations. Currently, the group has close to 21,000 members.

“We just felt like somebody needed to do something and we just never knew it would end up being something big, and we’re really proud of it,” Myste Greeno said. Recently, as part of the To Go Tour, the couple created a tip challenge for restaurant servers. “And it’s been great, because we’ve gone to a lot of new places that we wouldn’t have gone to before.”

People in the group donate what they can through Venmo or Paypal. They also nominate restaurants where they would like to see the money donated. Greeno pulls the names of 10 of those restaurants from a bowl. Those 10 get put into an app where one is chosen at random. The Greenos go to the restaurant for dinner and whoever their server is becomes the recipient of the tip challenge.

“I heard about it, but I did not think that they were going to do it on a Saturday morning, so I did not expect it here,” said Megan Kelley, a server at the Athens Diner in Colchester. She received $800 from the tip challenge a couple of weeks ago. “It was pretty emotional for me, totally took me for a surprise. I definitely cried a little, which was embarrassing.”

“Not that I want to see people cry, but it just shows everybody that we’re really touching people’s lives and it really made my heart happy. It was just really sweet,” Greeno said.

Since Governor Scott’s restrictions on gatherings last month, the Greenos are not eating in restaurants, but they’re continuing the tip challenge through delivery, pickup and takeout. Right before Thanksgiving, they surprised Peggy Phypers, a server at the Lighthouse Restaurant with $500. “It’s amazing. It’s kind of a crazy time for everyone, so it will be really, really helpful,” Phypers said.

“We’ve gotten people that were shocked, they’ve cried. They’ve told us their stories about how this was really going to help them. Every one of them has wanted to share it with their co-workers,” Greeno said.

That includes Megan Kelley. “I feel like Athens Diner wouldn’t run as smooth as it does without the help of every single person that works there. It’s very small in there, we’re like a family. So, couldn’t have won it without them,” she said.

“We just really need to care about each other and I think Vermont really does that and we just sometimes need a reminder that there are things that we can do for each other,” Greeno said.

Random rewards for restaurant workers and a Facebook page for foodies serving up a way to help the community.

