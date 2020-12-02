Vt. software developer helps you find the twistiest roads

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We can’t travel without a quarantine, we can’t gather with other households, and many of us have had some of our hobbies canceled until the pandemic is over, but what you can still do go for a fun drive before the snow hits.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with software developer Adam Franco, who built Curvature, a database recently featured in “Car and Driver” that caters to people like motorcyclists or sports car drivers who love roads with a twist. Franco spent the last eight years working on it using open-source data from around the world to map out the curves of the roads and rank them.

“Especially in Vermont where 60% or more of our little back roads are unpaved, finding those paved, twisty ones is really tough to do. And so I wrote Curvature to analyze the geometry of each segment of road and figure out the curve radius and add them all up so that I can find and plan the routes to travel on that incorporate the most fun curves,” Franco said.

He’s still refining the website but says he’s already gotten some good feedback from drivers and bikers. In Vermont, some of his favorite spots are the App Gap on Route 17 and a spot called Whipple Hollow Road in Rutland. On the New York side of the lake, it’s Tracy Road near Port Henry.

