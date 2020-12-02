Advertisement

With future stimulus uncertain, Vt. officials race to spend CARES Act funding

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - New Year’s Eve is the deadline for Vermont to spend all of its $1.25 billion in Cares Act federal funding, but many state officials and nonprofits say it’s not going to provide enough help to everyone who needs it and that Congress must act to pass another stimulus package.

Vermont has spent about two-thirds of its Cares Act funding on housing, business and farm grants, education, COVID testing, broadband, PPE, and many other sectors. With the year-end deadline to spend it all, some states are calling for an extension or more flexibility. But the Scott administration and the Legislature are moving ahead with spending it all with the expectation that more aid is not on the way.

“We have to deal with what we know. Thus far, we’ve heard nothing from Washington that is telling us it will change,” said Vt. Finance Commissioner Adam Greshin. He says the state is hearing from three key groups that need help -- health care organizations seeking PPE and testing; businesses and advocacy groups looking for funding; and frontline workers asking for more hazard pay.

But $1.25 billion goes quickly. And without more help from the federal government, some of the programs keeping Vermonters afloat will expire, including the hotel voucher program for the homeless and grants for renters and landlords.

“Housing is health care. Having safe stable housing is critical to people’s health. When you have a governor’s orders telling people to stay safe at home, you need a home to stay safe in,” said Erhard Mahnke with the Vermont Affordable Housing Coalition.

Organizations that provide food to Vermonters are also feeling the squeeze. During the pandemic, one in three residents experienced food insecurity. But Hunger Free Vermont’s Anore Horton acknowledges more help may not come.

She’s calling on Vermonters to use the state’s existing programs, like 3Squares Vermont, if they need food assistance. “Use every resource available to you. We all have to get our friends and our neighbors and our families through this crisis we’re in,” she said.

Advocates say with the long winter ahead and months before a vaccine is widely available, they’re asking those who are able to donate, to help out.

Whether more help comes from Congress or not, many of these additional requests for funding will fall in front of the Legislature when they return next month.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott and AHS Secretary Mike Smith at Tuesday's briefing.
3 more Vermonters die of COVID; Barre tests don’t make it to lab
One person is dead following a car crash in Milton Monday night.
Police investigate fatal Milton crash
Jaquin Flintroy
Manhunt underway for suspect in Newport shooting
Body found buried on New Hampshire property
Scott Brochu/File
Federal child porn charges dropped against former Vt. Air National Guard official

Latest News

File photo
VSAC hosts virtual college fair
.
Norwich invites high school students to design outdoor classrooms
Douglas Smith
NH fugitive captured in Vt. sentenced for sexual assault, voter fraud
parents
Swanton couple arrested in death of infant son
COVID-19 floor at DHMC
COVID nurses face challenges, remain hopeful