With future stimulus uncertain, Vt. officials race to spend CARES Act funding

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - New Year’s Eve is the deadline for Vermont to spend all of its $1.25 billion in Cares Act federal funding, but many state officials and nonprofits say it’s not going to provide enough help to everyone who needs it and that Congress must act to pass another stimulus package.

Vermont has spent about two-thirds of its Cares Act funding on housing, business and farm grants, education, COVID testing, broadband, PPE, and many other sectors. With the year-end deadline to spend it all, some states are calling for an extension or more flexibility. But the Scott administration and the Legislature are moving ahead with spending it all with the expectation that more aid is not on the way.

“We have to deal with what we know. Thus far, we’ve heard nothing from Washington that is telling us it will change,” said Vt. Finance Commissioner Adam Greshin. He says the state is hearing from three key groups that need help -- health care organizations seeking PPE and testing; businesses and advocacy groups looking for funding; and frontline workers asking for more hazard pay.

But $1.25 billion goes quickly. And without more help from the federal government, some of the programs keeping Vermonters afloat will expire, including the hotel voucher program for the homeless and grants for renters and landlords.

“Housing is health care. Having safe stable housing is critical to people’s health. When you have a governor’s orders telling people to stay safe at home, you need a home to stay safe in,” said Erhard Mahnke with the Vermont Affordable Housing Coalition.

Organizations that provide food to Vermonters are also feeling the squeeze. During the pandemic, one in three residents experienced food insecurity. But Hunger Free Vermont’s Anore Horton acknowledges more help may not come.

She’s calling on Vermonters to use the state’s existing programs, like 3Squares Vermont, if they need food assistance. “Use every resource available to you. We all have to get our friends and our neighbors and our families through this crisis we’re in,” she said.

Advocates say with the long winter ahead and months before a vaccine is widely available, they’re asking those who are able to donate, to help out.

Whether more help comes from Congress or not, many of these additional requests for funding will fall in front of the Legislature when they return next month.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.