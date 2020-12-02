BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! After that record warm start to the month of December on Tuesday, it will be back to reality today, looking and feeling a whole lot more like December.

The colder part of the 2-part system that has been affecting our weather this week will be working its way across our region with scattered snow showers, especially in the higher elevations. There may be a few rain drops in the Champlain Valley around mid-day. The snow showers won’t amount to much - just a trace to an inch or two of accumulation in the higher mountain peaks by the end of the day. Temperatures will stay stuck in the 30s.

We will get the sunshine back on Thursday with temperatures climbing back up into the 40s.

Most of Friday is looking okay with some early sunshine. Then a clipper system coming in from the NW could bring a few rain/snow showers by the end of the day.

We are watching a bigger system that will be developing for the weekend. Right now, it looks like a mix of rain & snow on Saturday, changing to just plain snow on Saturday night into Sunday. A few snow showers may linger into early Monday, especially in the mountains.

It is too soon to tell to what degree that weekend storm will be affecting us, but right now it looks like we could end up with several inches of accumulating snow, especially in the higher elevations. Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely following the evolution of this system, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the very latest on how this will be impacting us. -Gary

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.