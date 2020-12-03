Advertisement

Another outbreak at Hanover long-term care facility

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANOVER, NH (WCAX) - New Hampshire is reporting seven new COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities. That includes the Hanover Terrace, where 21 residents and 15 staff members have tested positive.

“All you can do is hope for the best and pray to God,” said Charles Gordon, whose mom lives at the facility. He says she’s usually in a pretty good mood, but not lately. “They took down her puzzle, here and there roommate love doing puzzles. They took all her pictures off the wall so she is very upset about that.”

The good news is that the 86-year-old is now isolated with other residents who have not contracted the virus. It’s one piece of the facility’s strategy to deal with the outbreak.

We visited Hanover Terrace back in May when loved ones said hello to each other from either side of the windows. The center hasn’t had a single case of the coronavirus until the recent outbreak, which began a few days ago.

“It’s stressful,” said Martha Ilsley, who works at the facility. “For them to go home to their husbands and wives, kids in school, daycare, and trying to juggle work, and being here for our residents, and making sure that their family’s needs are met.”

The New Hampshire National Guard has been on-site conducting testing. All the residents who have tested positive are either stable or improving.

“I am confident that the testing that is being conducted through New Hampshire Public Health, with the protocols that are in place at the facility, will mitigate potential spread to the greater community,” said Michael Hinsley, Hanover’s health officer.

In the meantime, loved ones like Gordon are checking in daily. “Hope and pray that everybody gets through the process,” he said.

The testing will continue for the foreseeable future until the facility is virus free. Luckily, at this time, none of the residents have required hospitalization.

