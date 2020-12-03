Authorities investigating threatening calls to Vt. Secretary of State’s office

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos says someone left voicemails threatening his office.

Condos says the Vermont State Police and the FBI are investigating after an individual left three separate voice mails at his office Wednesday -- one for the election division, one for his chief of staff, and another for the receptionist. He described the threats as vulgar and that they referred to “firing squads.” Condos says the caller didn’t reference the election, but says he can tell that is what the person was talking about. He says his staff should not feel threatened after going above and beyond to ensure a safe and fair election.

“They deserve our thanks, not being accused of cheating. They deserve our thanks, not having their integrity questioned. It really is wrong to do that when the facts just aren’t there,” Condos said.

He says when it comes to the election, he wants people to listen to facts, not innuendo and rhetoric.

