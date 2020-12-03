Advertisement

Burlington stabbing victim in critical condition

The victim in a Burlington Old North End stabbing remains hospitalized in critical condition
The victim in a Burlington Old North End stabbing remains hospitalized in critical condition(Wayne Savage)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The victim in a Burlington Old North End stabbing remains hospitalized in critical condition.

William Dunn, 37, has been charged with aggravated assault in the Wednesday night attack. Police say Dunn broke into his girlfriend’s Riverside Apartment unit on Riverside Avenue just before midnight. He stabbed a man at least four times and tried to run off before surrendering to police. The victim has not been identified. Police say there were two children in the apartment at the time.

“From the information that the suspect, Mr. Dunn, gave us last night, he didn’t say anything about self-defense. In fact, he refused to talk to officers at the time, so he was charged with aggravated assault,” said Burington Deputy Chief Wade Labrecque.

Dunn pleaded not guilty to those charges and was released on conditions. Police say he has a long criminal record including federal charges.

