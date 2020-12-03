Advertisement

Colchester man arrested for deer poaching

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A Colchester man faces charges of deer poaching after shooting a deer out of season.

Authorities say they responded to reports of a gunshot fired before daylight Wednesday morning in Essex. They say a responding Game Warden narrowed the shot location to an overgrown field and after searching found an antlered deer that had been shot.

Wardens staked out the area for several hours until a black truck pulled up to pick up the deer shortly after 11 o’clock. Wardens arrested Stephen Burt, 64, of Colchester and charged him with possession of illegal big game.

Rifle season ended last Sunday and muzzleloader season doesn’t begin until Saturday.

