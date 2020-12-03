Advertisement

CVMC seeing surge in COVID patients

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, a hospital in the middle of one of the state’s COVID-19 hotspots, is seeing a surge in cases.

The health department says Washington and Orange Counties have seen a slight decrease in virus cases, with 38 cases split between the two today. As of Thursday morning, CVMC had six hospitalized patients with none in the ICU. Officials say they’re also seeing more cases in their acute respiratory clinic.

Though the health department cases are going down, the hospital hasn’t yet seen the decrease. Anna Noonan, CVMC’s president, says they’ve been expecting cases to rise and are well stocked with PPE and staff. “We anticipated this increase, we anticipated our numbers to increase. We’ve planned accordingly. We’ve prepared both the acute care and our practices to be ready for more numbers for more patients that may seek medical care,” she said.

Noonan, like other health care providers, says she remains leery of a coronavirus surge from Thanksgiving and other upcoming holiday gatherings.

