Funding available for Vt. afterschool programs

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More money is available for Vermont afterschool programs to expand learning for students.

The Vermont Community Fund is directing $50,000 from its COVID-19 response fund to help. The donation makes more than $110,000 available to increase access to out of school time programs. One-time grants range from $2,500 to $15,000.

The funds will be awarded next year and applications are due on December 11th.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.