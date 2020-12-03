Funding available for Vt. afterschool programs
Published: Dec. 3, 2020
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More money is available for Vermont afterschool programs to expand learning for students.
The Vermont Community Fund is directing $50,000 from its COVID-19 response fund to help. The donation makes more than $110,000 available to increase access to out of school time programs. One-time grants range from $2,500 to $15,000.
The funds will be awarded next year and applications are due on December 11th.
