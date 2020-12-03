Advertisement

Funding available for Vt. afterschool programs

File photo
File photo(WVLT)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More money is available for Vermont afterschool programs to expand learning for students.

The Vermont Community Fund is directing $50,000 from its COVID-19 response fund to help. The donation makes more than $110,000 available to increase access to out of school time programs. One-time grants range from $2,500 to $15,000.

The funds will be awarded next year and applications are due on December 11th.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Gero and Matthew Cushing
Swanton couple arrested in death of infant son
Body found buried on New Hampshire property
GRDHD reported an additional 119 coronavirus infections Thursday.
2 more Vermonters die of COVID; state now reporting probable cases
File photo
Vt. officials forecasting 9% property tax hike
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
Vermont reaches new daily COVID case count record

Latest News

CVMC seeing surge in COVID patients
Holiday gift bags handed out in the Upper Valley.
Upper Valley group provides holiday gifts for kids, Gingerbread Tour
File photo
Recognizing the rights of persons with disabilities
The former Macy's building in downtown Burlington. - File photo
Soil samples at former Macy’s contain dry-cleaning chemicals