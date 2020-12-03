Loose Cabot emu corralled

CABOT, Vt. (WCAX) - An emu is safe at home after an adventure on the loose in Cabot.

The wayward bird named Wanda escaped from the home of Ariel Zevon. She was later spotted on Lovely Road in Cabot Wednesday. But we’re happy to tell you as of Thursday morning, Wanda was found and Zevon loaded the big bird into her car to go back home.

As Zevon’s father, rock singer and songwriter Warren might have said -- an “excitable emu, they all said...”

