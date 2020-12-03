Man injured, one arrested in Burlington stabbing

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police say a man was injured after a stabbing on Riverside Avenue Wednesday night.

Police say around 11:45 p.m. they responded to the Riverside Apartments on Riverside Avenue in Burlington. They found a man outside who was stabbed multiple times in the chest, back, and abdomen. He was taken to the UVM Medical Center for treatment. Another man, identified as the suspect, was found and charged with aggravated assault.

According to police, the victim broke into an apartment of a former girlfriend and the mother of his child. When he entered, he and the suspect, the woman’s current boyfriend, fought and the current boyfriend stabbed the victim repeatedly.

Burlington Police have not identified either man and say an investigation is ongoing.

