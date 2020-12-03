Man still in the wind after robbing convenience store

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) -It’s been 48 hours and Police are still searching for a man who robbed Mac’s Market in Rutland City. Police say it happened around 9:30 Monday night at the Mac’s Market on South Main Street.

Police say the man was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, jeans and a face mask. He pulled a knife and robbed the place. The man was last seen headed north towards Dana Avenue.

Officers searched the area and couldn’t find him. Rutland police ask that you call them if you have any information at 802-773-1857.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.