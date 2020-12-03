NH fugitive captured in Vt. sentenced for sexual assault, voter fraud

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Authorities say a New Hampshire man who was on the run for months before being arrested has pleaded guilty to sexual assault, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, voter fraud and other charges.

Arrest warrants were issued for Douglas Carl Smith, 31, of Warner, in January and he was arrested in June by U.S. Marshals in Vermont.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office on Wednesday said Smith pleaded guilty to voting in both Grafton and Danbury in the March 2018 town elections.

He was sentenced to five to 10 years in prison for the sexual assault charge, with concurrent or suspended sentences for the other crimes.

