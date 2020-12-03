Advertisement

NH senators press for action on veterans home outbreak

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Senate Democrats are pressing Republican Gov. Chris Sununu to address a COVID-19 outbreak at the New Hampshire Veterans Home that has left 15 veterans dead and infected more than 100 residents and staffers.

Gov. Sununu will hold a pandemic briefing at 3 p.m. Thursday. Watch live on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

Senate Minority Leader Donna Soucy and Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, both of Manchester, sent a letter to the governor Thursday saying they are deeply disturbed by what they view as a lack of action at the 250-bed nursing home in Tilton.

Sununu’s office said he immediately requested help from the Department of Veterans Affairs, which has sent an infection control team and additional personnel to the facility.

