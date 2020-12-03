Part of NH still in ‘extreme drought’ after recent rain

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Recent rainstorms have helped to reduce drought conditions in New England, but part of New Hampshire continues to fall in the “extreme drought” category.

The U.S. Drought Monitor says the areas of extreme drought in southeastern New Hampshire include parts of Belknap, Merrimack, Rockingham and Strafford counties.

Most of northern New England remains classified as experiencing either severe or moderate drought, or being “abnormally dry.”

