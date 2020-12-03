Plattsburgh family reunites lost 1977 Michigan class ring with owner

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - An unlikely lost and found success story spans 1,200 miles and more than 30 years. Kelly O’Brien has the story.

We are taking you back to 1976 Ann Arbor, Michigan, where young Bryan Winkle is a Junior at Huron High School and gets his shiny class ring. “My parents didn’t make a lot of money. My mother saved for a long time to buy me that class ring,” he said. “That ring meant a lot me because of my parents and both of them are gone now.”

Fast forward ten years and Winkle is living in Plattsburgh, New York. The ring doesn’t fit on his finger anymore so he leaves it on the dash of his 1979 Delta 88. Then, his car breaks down.

That’s where Terry Cech comes in. “At the time, when the vehicle was towed, my father worked for DuBrey’s service, which was a local gas station that was contracted to do the towing for the city police that needed cars moved,” said Terry Cech Jr., Terry Cech’s son.

Cech’s dad towed the Delta 88. Winkle didn’t know where the car ended up and his ring was lost with it. “I had called the local pawn shops to see if it had been turned in or sold or anything like that,” said Winkle.

Forty years later, it’s 2020 and the elder Cech died after losing his battle with cancer. His son, Terry Junior, found the 1977 class ring is his father’s jewelry box. “That’s the kind of person he was, probably picked it up and tried to find the person who owned it,” said Cech.

A week-and-a-half ago on November 23rd, Winkle celebrated his birthday at home in Missouri. That day he saw a Facebook post on the “Ann Arbor Huron High School Friends Page” from an admin saying someone is looking to return a class ring.

“My nephew, PJ Miller, was the one that found the alumni page for the high school and put the story out there,” said Cech.

Miller said there were initials on the ring -- BKW. Winkle replied with the description of the ring and saying he had lost it years ago. “I’m blessed that they found it and reached out,” said Winkle.

That little old sterling silver ring with a golden topaz stone has been sitting in an old jewelry box waiting for this very moment. “It’s not ours so if we can find the owner, great,” said Cech. “If not, at least we tried.”

Winkle is grateful they tried. He’s grateful the Cech family took care of his beloved ring for decades. And he’s grateful that a little piece of his parents will be back with him just in time for Christmas. “I thank them from the bottom of my heart,” he said. “They gave me back something that means a lot to me.”

