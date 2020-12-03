Swanton mother arraigned in death of child

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Swanton mother accused of killing her one-month-old son was arraigned Thursday. Our Ike Bendavid spoke with the boy’s uncle, who says he wants justice for little Leo.

Authorities say 1-month-old Leo Cushing’s mother, Stephanie Gero, 28, severely injured the child back in August. He later died at the hospital.

Gero was charged Thursday with cruelty to a child and aggravated assault. Court paperwork says the child died from traumatic injuries to his central nervous system and a brain hemorrhage. The death was ruled a homicide. Gero wasn’t allowed to be with the child unsupervised due to her behavior and mental health.

When police arrived on August 1st, they say Gero first denied harming her son. Later, they say she admitted she dropped and shook the baby several days before he was pronounced dead. This all happened when she was left alone with the child while the father, 36-year-old Matthew Cushing, took a shower. He is also facing charges of child cruelty with death resulting.

But Brian Clair, Cushing’s brother, says he believes Cushing did nothing wrong. “My brother loved that kid more than anything in this whole world,” he said. Clair says he lived downstairs and would babysit his nephew while Cushing worked. “I was devastated. Like I said, I spent more time with that kid than anybody.”

The boy’s uncle says his brother knew that Gero couldn’t be alone with the child, but says he was allowed to take a shower. “My brother specifically asked them, ‘Can I take a shower or does someone need to be out here with Stephanie?’ That DCF worker looked him in the face and said, ‘Yeah, you can take a shower,’” Clair said.

For now, Clair says he just wants the justice system to work. “Right now it’s about justice for Leo. It’s all I care about. It’s all we care about -- is just getting justice for Leo,” he said.

The judge in the case ordered Gero to be released on conditions that she is not allowed to speak with Cushing or care for anyone under the age of 18.

DCF officials did not respond to requests for comment about why Gero was not allowed to be alone with her own son.

