Upper Valley group provides holiday gifts for kids, Gingerbread Tour

Holiday gift bags handed out in the Upper Valley.
Holiday gift bags handed out in the Upper Valley.(WCAX)
By Scott Fleishman
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - An Upper Valley organization is making sure kids get some holiday cheer and goodies despite the cancellation of events this time of year.

Family Place has been around for 35 years delivering programs designed to strengthen positive relationships, teach essential skills, and promote healthy growth for families with young children. For the last few weeks, it has been handing out holiday gift bags for children. Inside is a gingerbread ornament that kids can decorate, a gingerbread cookie provided by King Arthur Flour with sprinkles, and directions on how to make frosting. There’s also plenty of cool pages for coloring.

Scott Fleishman spoke with the Family Place’s Sasha Garfinkle about the gift bags and the group’s gingerbread house tour.

