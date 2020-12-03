Advertisement

Vermont International Festival kicks off Friday

The Vermont International Festival begins Friday.
The Vermont International Festival begins Friday.(Vt. International Festival)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont International Festival, an annual celebration of worldwide cultures, begins Friday. But as with many events, it will look different.

Cat Viglienzoni went to North End Studios in Winooski to speak with the festival’s Ben Bergstein and April Werner about what to expect.

Click here for additional information on the festival.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Gero and Matthew Cushing
Swanton couple arrested in death of infant son
Body found buried on New Hampshire property
GRDHD reported an additional 119 coronavirus infections Thursday.
2 more Vermonters die of COVID; state now reporting probable cases
File photo
Vt. officials forecasting 9% property tax hike
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
Vermont reaches new daily COVID case count record

Latest News

CVMC seeing surge in COVID patients
File photo
Funding available for Vt. afterschool programs
Holiday gift bags handed out in the Upper Valley.
Upper Valley group provides holiday gifts for kids, Gingerbread Tour
File photo
Recognizing the rights of persons with disabilities
The former Macy's building in downtown Burlington. - File photo
Soil samples at former Macy’s contain dry-cleaning chemicals