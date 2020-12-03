Advertisement

Vermont reaches new daily COVID case count record

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials say daily COVID-19 case counts reached a record high Wednesday.

The daily case count spiked at 178 and one new death was reported. The previous one-day count of 152 was reported on November 18.

The higher counts could be linked to reporting changes. Starting Wednesday, the department also included probable cases in the daily count. A case is considered “probable” if the person tested positive on an antigen test and has symptoms of COVID-19, or if the person has symptoms and is linked to a confirmed case of COVID-19. Before Wednesday, the reported cases only included those confirmed by a PCR test.

Chittenden County led the state with 64 new cases. Washington County tallied 29 new cases. Orleans, Franklin, and Addison Counties recorded cases in the teens.

There are 29 people currently hospitalized with three of those cases in the ICU.

The state’s seven-day test positivity rate average is now 2.3%.

