Vt. solar advocates push governor, Legislature to take bolder action

By Christina Guessferd
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New research shows that Vermont has saved millions of dollars using small-scale solar energy.

Renewable Energy Vermont says over the past five years, solar has cut the entire state’s electricity bill by $79 million. That’s according to a report from Synapse Energy Economics, a research and consulting firm.

Industry officials say solar provided seven percent of the state’s needs between 2014 and 2019. That’s the equivalent of powering 58,000 homes. They say solar also significantly reduced CO2 emissions equal to removing 42,000 cars from the road.

“Now that we’ve learned this new information, it’s time to put the pedal to the metal and get policies in place to accelerate this clean energy transition. We are addressing a climate crisis, and here in Vermont, we’ve had an increasing go-slow approach over the past few years,” said James Moore, the co-founder of SunCommon, Vermont’s largest solar company.

Right now, the state’s goal is to rely on renewable energy for 75 percent of its needs by 2032. Moore says he hopes this report will encourage legislative leaders to enforce stricter standards, bumping it up to 100 percent.

