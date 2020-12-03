BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! This is going to be a “MAX Advantage” day - lots of sunshine and relatively mild temperatures for early December (but not as warm as it was a couple of days ago!).

Friday will be more on the unsettled side as a weak clipper system comes in from our NW with scattered rain & snow showers.

Then all eyes will be on a stronger coastal storm for the weekend, and right now the jury is still out as to how that storm will be affecting us. So far, we are getting conflicting data as to the track and strength of the storm system. We could either get significant snow (possibly a foot or more!) out of this system mostly on Saturday, or just a bit of snow ( nothing to a couple of inches) with some rain mixed in late Saturday into Sunday.

A few snow showers may linger into Monday, otherwise there will be some sunny breaks.

Tuesday will be partly sunny but then another weak clipper may bring us a few snow showers on Wednesday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to closely follow the development of that weekend storm, and we will let you know what you can expect out of it as soon as possible. Stay tuned! -Gary

