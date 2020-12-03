BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a pleasant day on Thursday, our weather turns a bit more unsettled for the end of the week. Clouds will thicken up on Thursday night with plenty of clouds on the way for Friday. A clipper system will swing through on Friday afternoon and evening with a light mix of rain and snow possible, especially in our northern areas.

Skies will be cloudy and dry to start the day on Saturday, but another developing weather system will be moving up the coast with some significant weather impacts for New England over the weekend. The brunt of this system will likely impact most of eastern and southern New England, with our region mainly on the western edge.

Forecast models are still coming into agreement on the exact track and intensity of this system, but we’re likely looking at several inches of snow east of the Green Mountains through early Sunday morning, with the highest totals of six inches or more likely in the Northeast Kingdom and most of New Hampshire. Areas west of the Green Mountains will see less accumulation with only a dusting to an inch or two possible.

We’ll keep an eye on this developing forecast as we get closer to the weekend and keep you up to date on air, and online. Most of next week is looking cloudy and cool, with the chance for some additional snow by mid week.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.