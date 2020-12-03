BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It feels like December again now!

As the colder air moves across the region, we have been seeing some scattered snow showers especially in the mountains, although it won’t amount to more than an inch or two in the higher elevations. Temperatures have held in the 30s today, a far cry from where we were yesterday!

Thursday we can expect to get some sunshine back, with temperatures reaching the 40s.

And while most of Friday will also be dry, a clipper system arriving from the NW will bring a few rain/snow showers by the end of the day.

We are watching a bigger system that will be developing for the weekend. Right now, it looks like a mix of rain and snow on Saturday, changing to just plain snow on Saturday night into Sunday. A few snow showers may linger into early Monday, especially in the mountains.

At this point, it’s unclear what the exact track of this storm will be, but it is possible we could see several inches of accumulating snow especially in the mountains. Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely following the evolution of this system, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the very latest on how this will be impacting us.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.