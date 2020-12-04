Burlington Dept. of Public Works takes over parking enforcement

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Parking enforcement in Burlington is moving from police to the department of public works.

This comes after the city council voted unanimously to approve the transition of power. This also shifts personnel and budgeting.

Jeff Padgett is in charge of the division and says they’ll now be able to “offer an integrated experience for our residents, businesses and visitors in a one-stop-shop.”

But now they want to hear from you. A survey is up online to give feedback about customer service, access to information and mobile payments.

