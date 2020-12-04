Advertisement

Burlington Dept. of Public Works takes over parking enforcement

Burlington Dept. of Public Works takes over parking enforcement
Burlington Dept. of Public Works takes over parking enforcement(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Parking enforcement in Burlington is moving from police to the department of public works.

This comes after the city council voted unanimously to approve the transition of power. This also shifts personnel and budgeting.

Jeff Padgett is in charge of the division and says they’ll now be able to “offer an integrated experience for our residents, businesses and visitors in a one-stop-shop.”

But now they want to hear from you. A survey is up online to give feedback about customer service, access to information and mobile payments.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
Vermont reaches new daily COVID case count record
Stephanie Gero and Matthew Cushing
Swanton couple arrested in death of infant son
Stephen Burt
Colchester man arrested for deer poaching
Man injured, one arrested in Burlington stabbing
File photo
Vt. officials forecasting 9% property tax hike

Latest News

Max Tracy
Max Tracy gets Burlington’s Progressive nomination
Rutland High School
Rutland city schools to return in-person; officials warn it could be short-lived
Vermont State leaders to provide update.
Vermont state leaders to hold COVID briefing
The UVM Medical Center
The medical school experience during the pandemic