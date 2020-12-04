Advertisement

Burlington firefighter resigns following assault caught on camera

Burlington Police surveillance video still from Sunday, November 22nd.
Burlington Police surveillance video still from Sunday, November 22nd.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington firefighter has resigned after he was charged with an on-the-job assault that was caught on a police surveillance camera.

It happened Sunday, November 22nd. The video shows firefighter Kevan Mahoney pushing an unidentified man to the ground. Mahoney was placed on administrative leave while the department investigated.

Burlington Fire Chief Steven Locke sent out a statement Friday saying in part, “The video of this incident is very concerning... and the actions are not in line with the department’s mission, vision or values.”

He didn’t say if Mahoney would have been fired had he not resigned. The other firefighters on the scene were cleared of any wrongdoing.

No other details of the encounter were immediately available.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
Vermont reaches new daily COVID case count record
File photo
Scott: Virus widespread in Vt. communities
Stephen Burt
Colchester man arrested for deer poaching
Stephanie Gero and Matthew Cushing
Swanton couple arrested in death of infant son
File photo
Vt. officials forecasting 9% property tax hike

Latest News

The state's Roxbury Fish Hatchery, one of the last rebuilding projects from Tropical Storm...
Roxbury Fish Hatchery reopens nearly a decade after Irene
ev
Green Mountain Power explores EVs as battery storage resource
Bob Hunt and Eric Schmidt
Veterans team up to build desks
TIC
Ticonderoga North Country Christmas wraps up this weekend