Burlington firefighter resigns following assault caught on camera

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington firefighter has resigned after he was charged with an on-the-job assault that was caught on a police surveillance camera.

It happened Sunday, November 22nd. The video shows firefighter Kevan Mahoney pushing an unidentified man to the ground. Mahoney was placed on administrative leave while the department investigated.

Burlington Fire Chief Steven Locke sent out a statement Friday saying in part, “The video of this incident is very concerning... and the actions are not in line with the department’s mission, vision or values.”

He didn’t say if Mahoney would have been fired had he not resigned. The other firefighters on the scene were cleared of any wrongdoing.

No other details of the encounter were immediately available.

