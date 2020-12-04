Dog-walking duo donates money to all Vermont non-kill shelters

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Rescue pups are getting some extra love thanks to the hard work of two young Vermonters who didn’t give up.

We first introduced you to Mason Bauer and Sarah Hall two years ago when they were on a mission to create a dog-walking service. After four years of work and many obstacles, they did it. “It felt awesome just knowing that we started it and not knowing where it would go, and then finishing it with pride,” said Bauer, the co-owner of M.A.P.S. Dog Walking.

Bauer and Hall donated $100 to all 35 non-kill dog shelters in Vermont, but in the home stretch they saw some obstacles. “Really had no idea how long it would last, we though it would just last a few weeks,” said Bauer.

The duo had to stop their dog walking because of COVID-19. Luckily they had another booming canine product, dog wax, to keep snow from sticking to paws. “It’s been really fun, just being able to try out different stuff and figure it out, we figured out the best way to make our product,” said Hall.

And as time went on, paw wax continued to hit store shelves and the money kept coming in for shelters, they continued to not only impress, but shock those around them. “I think that they are role models for kids in that if you really want to do something, you can do it,” said Jessica Hall, Sarah’s mom.

Jessica has watched the business grow since day one when it was just an idea. She says she never expected it to go this far. “It’s something really cool, so we encouraged it, lets let them take off with it and support them along the way. Did we think they would make it to the end and actually donate $100 to every non-kill dog shelter in Vermont -- probably not. Most eight and nine-year-olds that start their project don’t usually still do that four years later. We’re so proud of the fact that they are so determined to reach a goal that they set,” said Jessica.

She says she thinks they are great role models for other young kids that if you set your mind to something, you can do it.

Sarah and Bauer now say they have learned a little something about themselves, too. “We have actually learned a lot. We have learned about perseverance, I think, to just keep pushing toward our goal to earn the most money to donate the most,” said Sarah.

They say they still plan to work with dogs and make dog wax and all proceeds will of course continue to get donated. The last shelter they donated to was Rescue Me VT. The group said they are incredibly grateful to M.A.P.S. for the donation and that it will help provide food, vetting, and toys to the pups.

There are a few more tail wags in the world thanks to the duo.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.