Federal Program to help farmers through 2021

Vermont’s Congressional Delegation are urging dairy farmers to apply for a Federal program to help them get through what will likely be a tough 2021.The Dairy Margin Coverage Program helps producers manage volatile milk prices and feed costs. As the market continues to stabilize, this safety net program is expected to make payments to farmers throughout next year. To enroll, you have to contact your Farm Service Agency by December 11th.

FSA State Office at 356 Mountain View Drive, Colchester, (802) 658-2803

United States Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency Vermont

