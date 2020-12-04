Advertisement

Firefighters investigating structure fire in Barre

(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 4, 2020
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) -

The Barre Fire Department is investigating a structure fire at three apartments on 24 Fairview Street Thursday night. Firefighters arrived on the scene to flames on the first floor. Someone was on the second floor and rescued by firefighters by the use of a ground ladder. Significant damage was made to the first floor from smoke and water and over haul damage to the second floor. All three apartments in the structure were occupied at the time and everyone made it out safely. Everyone that lived inside, were sent to a hotel. There were working smoke detectors at the time. The Fire Department also adds, that this is a good time for people to change the batteries in their smoke detectors.

City of Montpelier, Town of Barre Fire and EMS, Williamstown Ambulance, and East Montpelier Fire Department assisted.

The investigation is still on-going.

