Advertisement

Kamala Harris says husband will be ‘second gentleman’

By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said her husband would be “second gentleman” when she takes office in January.

Harris briefly discussed it Thursday in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper. Her husband, Doug Emhoff, will be the first male spouse of a president or vice president.

Although not a formal title, the wives of presidents and VPs have been referred to as “first lady” and “second lady,” respectively.

When Tapper joked that he liked “second dude,” Harris responded that some of Emhoff’s friends may be inclined to call him that.

She added she likely wouldn’t refer to him by the new title.

“No, I’ll call him ‘honey,’” she said.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
Vermont reaches new daily COVID case count record
Stephen Burt
Colchester man arrested for deer poaching
Stephanie Gero and Matthew Cushing
Swanton couple arrested in death of infant son
File photo
Vt. officials forecasting 9% property tax hike
Man injured, one arrested in Burlington stabbing

Latest News

A council of Kentucky prosecutors says it does not have the legal authority to appoint another...
Breonna Taylor Case: State board rejects request for special prosecutor
This undated booking photo from the Antioch (Illinois) Police Department shows Kyle...
California attorney withdraws from Rittenhouse criminal case
File photo
NH affordable-housing council gets to work; report due Dec. 14
Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, will be the first male spouse of a president or vice...
Kamala Harris says husband will be 'second gentleman'