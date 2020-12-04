Advertisement

Massena mayor apologizes for drug arrest, vows to seek treatment

Timmy Currier
Timmy Currier(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MASSENA, N.Y. (WCAX) - The mayor of Massena, New York, is taking a leave of absence to get professional treatment after he was caught up in a drug investigation and fled from police Tuesday.

Police say Tim Currier was arrested after leading officers on a chase through town and throwing crack cocaine out the window. They say it was the culmination of a months-long investigation in the North Country.

In a statement Friday, Currier said, “Some time ago, I made some poor decisions that unfortunately led me down a path resulting in my arrest Tuesday, December 1st. I cannot express how embarrassed and disappointed in myself and for my family and friends. I want to apologize to my family and friends who continue to show me unconditional love during these difficult times.”

Deputy Mayor Matt Lebire will serve as acting mayor while Currier is gone.

