Max Tracy gets Burlington’s Progressive nomination

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington City Council President Max Tracy is the Progressive Party’s nomination to run for Queen City mayor.

Tracy received 55% of the vote over fellow City Councilor Brian Pine.

The council president will face incumbent Democratic Mayor Miro Weinberger and Independent Councilor Ali Dieng for the city’s top job.

The vote is set for Town Meeting Day on March 2nd.

The first-of-its-kind virtual caucus saw the largest turnout in modern Vermont history according to the Progressive Party.

