Advertisement

NH affordable-housing council gets to work; report due Dec. 14

File photo
File photo(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Collaboration on solutions to homelessness in New Hampshire began anew Friday with the first meeting of a council tasked with addressing broad issues around housing affordability and stability.

Gov. Chris Sununu created the Council on Housing Stability last month after state police cleared a homeless encampment outside a courthouse in Manchester. It represents a revamping of the existing Interagency Council on Homelessness and has been instructed to update the state’s homelessness plan.

A preliminary plan is due Dec. 14 and could include recommendations for executive orders and legislation.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
Vermont reaches new daily COVID case count record
Stephen Burt
Colchester man arrested for deer poaching
Stephanie Gero and Matthew Cushing
Swanton couple arrested in death of infant son
File photo
Vt. officials forecasting 9% property tax hike
Man injured, one arrested in Burlington stabbing

Latest News

Gov. Chris Sununu/File
Sununu: GOP lawmakers should’ve told Dems about infections
Mason Bauer, the co-owner of M.A.P.S. Dog Walking.
Dog-walking duo donates money to all Vermont non-kill shelters
Rescue pups are getting some extra love, thanks to the hard work of two young Vermonters who...
Dog-walking duo donates money to Vermont non-kill dog shelters
Firefighters responded to burning apartment building on Fairview Street in Barre Thursday.
Barre man rescued from burning building