NH delegation repeats call for National Guard reimbursement

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Members of the state’s Democratic congressional delegation said Friday they are glad President Donald Trump has extended the activation of the New Hampshire National Guard to help respond to the coronavirus pandemic but his refusal to fully fund it is unacceptable.

The activation has been extended through March 31, 2021, but since August, the state has only been reimbursed 75%.

“We are witnessing record-high cases, hospitalizations and deaths – now is not the time to shortchange support for the Guard’s response efforts, which include staffing testing sites, conducting voluntary contact tracing, distributing medical supplies, and preparing for its upcoming mission to assist with vaccine distribution,” said Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, and Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas.

