Advertisement

NH delegation repeats call for National Guard reimbursement

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Members of the state’s Democratic congressional delegation said Friday they are glad President Donald Trump has extended the activation of the New Hampshire National Guard to help respond to the coronavirus pandemic but his refusal to fully fund it is unacceptable.

The activation has been extended through March 31, 2021, but since August, the state has only been reimbursed 75%.

“We are witnessing record-high cases, hospitalizations and deaths – now is not the time to shortchange support for the Guard’s response efforts, which include staffing testing sites, conducting voluntary contact tracing, distributing medical supplies, and preparing for its upcoming mission to assist with vaccine distribution,” said Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, and Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
Vermont reaches new daily COVID case count record
Stephen Burt
Colchester man arrested for deer poaching
Stephanie Gero and Matthew Cushing
Swanton couple arrested in death of infant son
File photo
Vt. officials forecasting 9% property tax hike
Man injured, one arrested in Burlington stabbing

Latest News

Four female guinea pigs looking for a new home
Pets with Potential: Meet Wilma, Rocksie, Betty & Pebbles
A worker was injured Friday in an explosion at Rhino Foods on Boyer Circle in Williston.
Worker injured Williston electrical explosion
Raw Video: Sununu COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 2
Raw Video: Sununu COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 2
Bindhiya Khadka, right, will be among performers doing Nepali dance at the Vermont...
Stuck in Vermont: Bindhiya Khadka shares Her Nepali culture through dance