Pets with Potential: Meet Wilma, Rocksie, Betty & Pebbles

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pets with Potential are four female guinea pigs.

Wilma, Rocksie, Betty & Pebbles are small and shy but absolutely love affection. All four of them are looking for a new home. They want to be a part of your quarantine team. Trianna Kozak from the Chittenden County Humane Society has more on these ladies.

