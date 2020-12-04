Advertisement

Pets with Potential: Meet Wilma, Rocksie, Betty & Pebbles

Four female guinea pigs looking for a new home
Four female guinea pigs looking for a new home(Chittenden County Humane Society)
By Kayla Martin
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pets with Potential are four female guinea pigs.

Wilma, Rocksie, Betty & Pebbles are small and shy but absolutely love affection. All four of them are looking for a new home. They want to be a part of your quarantine team. Trianna Kozak from the Chittenden County Humane Society has more on these ladies.

