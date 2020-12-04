Advertisement

Rutland city schools to return in-person; officials warn it could be short-lived

Rutland High School
Rutland High School(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland City school leaders say students will be back in the classroom this coming Monday. However, COVID-19 cases could put kids back to learning remotely from home.

Parents are also being warned this could happen without a great deal of warning.

School district leaders are asking parents to follow state guidelines, including health screenings, restricting travel, not gathering with other households and quarantining when necessary.

Related Story:

Rutland City Public Schools going remote next week out of caution

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
Vermont reaches new daily COVID case count record
Stephanie Gero and Matthew Cushing
Swanton couple arrested in death of infant son
Stephen Burt
Colchester man arrested for deer poaching
Man injured, one arrested in Burlington stabbing
File photo
Vt. officials forecasting 9% property tax hike

Latest News

Max Tracy
Max Tracy gets Burlington’s Progressive nomination
Vermont State leaders to provide update.
Vermont state leaders to hold COVID briefing
Burlington Dept. of Public Works takes over parking enforcement
Burlington Dept. of Public Works takes over parking enforcement
The UVM Medical Center
The medical school experience during the pandemic