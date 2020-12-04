Rutland city schools to return in-person; officials warn it could be short-lived
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland City school leaders say students will be back in the classroom this coming Monday. However, COVID-19 cases could put kids back to learning remotely from home.
Parents are also being warned this could happen without a great deal of warning.
School district leaders are asking parents to follow state guidelines, including health screenings, restricting travel, not gathering with other households and quarantining when necessary.
