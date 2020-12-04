Advertisement

Stuck in Vermont: Bindhiya Khadka shares Her Nepali culture through dance

Bindhiya Khadka, right, will be among performers doing Nepali dance at the Vermont...
Bindhiya Khadka, right, will be among performers doing Nepali dance at the Vermont International Festival this weekend.(Eva Sollberger/Seven Days)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bindhiya Khadka is 12 years old, and she has been singing and dancing since she was little.

At the age of 1, Bindhiya and her family arrived in Burlington from Nepal. Her father, Bishnu, grew up in Bhutan and spent 19 years in Nepali refugee camps after being expelled from Bhutan. Bishnu cofounded the Vermont Nepali Cultural Heritage Dance Group in 2016 to teach Nepali dance and culture to the younger generation.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger recently caught up with Bindhiya and two other members of the group at the O’Brien Community Center in Winooski to see a taping for the Vermont International Festival.

