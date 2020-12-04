Advertisement

The medical school experience during the pandemic

By Celine McArthur
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Like most things during the pandemic, medical students are dealing with a whole different experience.

“It’s wild. It’s constant adaptations to everything changing,” said Emerson Wheeler, a third year student at UVM. “I was supposed to start my third year rotations in-person over the summer and we didn’t start until much later than that and all the rotations have been a lot shorter. It’s been really strange and especially with the cyberattack. It’s been really weird to be on paper charts and running across the hospital delivering labs and stuff.”

Wheeler says another thing she didn’t expect to be so difficult is with everyone wearing masks, it’s harder to show emotions when you’re just using your eyes.

Click the video above to watch the full interview.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
Vermont reaches new daily COVID case count record
Stephanie Gero and Matthew Cushing
Swanton couple arrested in death of infant son
Stephen Burt
Colchester man arrested for deer poaching
Man injured, one arrested in Burlington stabbing
File photo
Vt. officials forecasting 9% property tax hike

Latest News

Max Tracy
Max Tracy gets Burlington’s Progressive nomination
Rutland High School
Rutland city schools to return in-person; officials warn it could be short-lived
Vermont State leaders to provide update.
Vermont state leaders to hold COVID briefing
Burlington Dept. of Public Works takes over parking enforcement
Burlington Dept. of Public Works takes over parking enforcement