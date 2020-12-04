The medical school experience during the pandemic

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Like most things during the pandemic, medical students are dealing with a whole different experience.

“It’s wild. It’s constant adaptations to everything changing,” said Emerson Wheeler, a third year student at UVM. “I was supposed to start my third year rotations in-person over the summer and we didn’t start until much later than that and all the rotations have been a lot shorter. It’s been really strange and especially with the cyberattack. It’s been really weird to be on paper charts and running across the hospital delivering labs and stuff.”

Wheeler says another thing she didn’t expect to be so difficult is with everyone wearing masks, it’s harder to show emotions when you’re just using your eyes.

