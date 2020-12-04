Advertisement

Ticonderoga North Country Christmas wraps up this weekend

By Scott Fleishman
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TICONDEROGA, N.Y (WCAX) - New York’s North Country isn’t stopping its festive celebrations, but it is looking a little different.

The 11th Annual Ticonderoga Area North Country Christmas, 10 days of shopping and other activities, wraps up this weekend. The Chamber of Commerce has brought back some of its usual events like the Farmer’s Market. New this year is a mailbox where kids can send their letters to Santa.

Scott Fleishman spoke with Matt Courtwright, president and CEO of the Ticonderoga Chamber of Commerce.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
Vermont reaches new daily COVID case count record
File photo
Scott: Virus widespread in Vt. communities
Stephen Burt
Colchester man arrested for deer poaching
Stephanie Gero and Matthew Cushing
Swanton couple arrested in death of infant son
File photo
Vt. officials forecasting 9% property tax hike

Latest News

The state's Roxbury Fish Hatchery, one of the last rebuilding projects from Tropical Storm...
Roxbury Fish Hatchery reopens nearly a decade after Irene
ev
Green Mountain Power explores EVs as battery storage resource
Bob Hunt and Eric Schmidt
Veterans team up to build desks
TIC
Ticonderoga North Country Christmas wraps up this weekend
Burlington Police surveillance video still from Sunday, November 22nd.
Burlington firefighter resigns following assault caught on camera