Ticonderoga North Country Christmas wraps up this weekend

TICONDEROGA, N.Y (WCAX) - New York’s North Country isn’t stopping its festive celebrations, but it is looking a little different.

The 11th Annual Ticonderoga Area North Country Christmas, 10 days of shopping and other activities, wraps up this weekend. The Chamber of Commerce has brought back some of its usual events like the Farmer’s Market. New this year is a mailbox where kids can send their letters to Santa.

Scott Fleishman spoke with Matt Courtwright, president and CEO of the Ticonderoga Chamber of Commerce.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.