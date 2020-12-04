Advertisement

Two arrested in connection to Brandon burglaries

burglary
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRANDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people will be in court Monday, accused of a more than one burglary in Brandon.

40-year-old Irving Rose III is charged with accessory after the fact. 29-year-old Cassandra Chasse is being charged with multiple things including burglary and unlawful mischief.

Police say last month, Fisher Electric and Virgil & Constance Garden Center were both broken into and a car was stolen from a home on McConnell Road.

And this month, a home on North Birch Hill Road was broken into and property taken.

Police say more charges could be coming.

