Vermont AG defends Global Warming Solutions Act

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan said Friday he is willing to defend the constitutionality of the state’s new clean energy law from possible legal actions by the Scott administration.

The disagreement centers on whether the Global Warming Solutions Act is constitutional, or does it takes authority away from the governor and give it to the 23-member Vermont Climate Council? Scott’s veto of the act was overridden by lawmakers. He has claimed it exposes the state to what he calls frivolous lawsuits.

A letter from Deputy Attorney General Joshua Diamond states the reasons for the constitutionality of the GWSA. Donovan says it was prompted in part by comments attributed to Secretary of Administration Susanne that indicated the Administration may seek judicial action.

Donovan argues it’s constitutional and good policy. “Vermont should be a leader in addressing global warming and should do what we can to meet our climate goals. There is nothing wrong with holding government accountable to the will of its people,” he said in a statement.

