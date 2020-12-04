Advertisement

Vermont state leaders to hold COVID briefing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott and Vermont state leaders will hold a pandemic press conference at 11 a.m. Friday.

With Thanksgiving more than a week ago now, it’s possible we’ll start hearing about positive cases tied to social gatherings.

We will also hear an update on outbreaks and situations being monitored and the situation in schools.

