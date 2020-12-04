Advertisement

Vermont to test Blue Alert system on Monday

(KFYR)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Public Safety will be testing the state’s Blue Alert system next week.

The Blue Alert is used when a law enforcement officer has been seriously injured, killed, or is missing in the line of duty. Messages will be sent to thousands of subscribers and information about the exercise will be on the Vermont Agency of Transportation boards.

The test of the Blue Alert system was expected to take Friday but has been changed to Monday. Phone alerts will only be sent to people who signed up for VT-ALERT.

